Temas:

Deportes

Paolo Guerrero en lista final de 23 convocados para la Copa América│VIDEO

Paolo Guerrero en lista final de 23 convocados para la Copa América│VIDEO

Paolo Guerrero en lista final de 23 convocados para la Copa América│VIDEO

30 de Mayo del 2019 - 12:58

Perú debutará con Venezuela

Hoy 30 de mayo, el técnico argentino Ricardo Gareca anunció la lista oficial con los 23 convocados que integrarán la Selección Peruana y participarán de la Copa América 2019. 

LISTA DE CONVOCADOS

Arqueros

Pedro Gallese 

Patricio Alvarez

Carlos Cáceda

Defensas

Aldo Corzo

Luis Advíncula

Carlos Zambrano

Alexander Callens

Anderson Santamaría

Luis Abram

Miguel Araujo

Miguel Trauco

Volante

Jesús Pretell

Christofer Gonzáles

Renato Tapia

Yoshimar Yotún

Edison Flores

Paolo Hurtado

Christian Cueva

Delanteros

Andy Polo

André Carrilo

Paolo Guerrero

Jefferson Farfán

Raul Ruidíaz

MIRA EL VIDEO:

Como se sabe, Perú debutará frente a Venezuela, el sábado 15 de junio (2pm); luego se medirá frente Bolivia el martes 18 (4:30 pm); y, finalmente, deberá superar al equipo anfitrión el sábado 22 de junio (2pm).

ojo content-body
Etiquetas

ricardo gareca

seleccion peruana

Noticias Relacionadas

Selección Peruana: esta es la lista preliminar de 40 jugadores para la Copa América

Ricardo Gareca presentará lista de 40 jugadores para la Copa América

¿Ricardo Gareca renunciaría tras la Copa América? Juan Carlos Oblitas lo aclara

Ricardo Gareca se reúne con Paolo Guerrero en Brasil (FOTO)

Ricardo Gareca viajará a Brasil para ver el regreso de Paolo Guerrero

Ricardo Gareca se hospeda en el Swisssotel pese a denuncia de Paolo Guerrero (AUDIO)

Correo a las 6

Correo a las 6

Lomás
Leído

Comunícate con nosotros vía WhatsApp