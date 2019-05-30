Paolo Guerrero en lista final de 23 convocados para la Copa América│VIDEO

Hoy 30 de mayo, el técnico argentino Ricardo Gareca anunció la lista oficial con los 23 convocados que integrarán la Selección Peruana y participarán de la Copa América 2019.
LISTA DE CONVOCADOS
Arqueros
Pedro Gallese
Patricio Alvarez
Carlos Cáceda
Defensas
Aldo Corzo
Luis Advíncula
Carlos Zambrano
Alexander Callens
Anderson Santamaría
Luis Abram
Miguel Araujo
Miguel Trauco
Volante
Jesús Pretell
Christofer Gonzáles
Renato Tapia
Yoshimar Yotún
Edison Flores
Paolo Hurtado
Christian Cueva
Delanteros
Andy Polo
André Carrilo
Paolo Guerrero
Jefferson Farfán
Raul Ruidíaz
Como se sabe, Perú debutará frente a Venezuela, el sábado 15 de junio (2pm); luego se medirá frente Bolivia el martes 18 (4:30 pm); y, finalmente, deberá superar al equipo anfitrión el sábado 22 de junio (2pm).