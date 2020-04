From Ikorodu to Cnn World News!🙏🏽 these things gives us joy and motivates us, Thank you @CNN

Forever grateful to our elder brother Tunde,the brain behind all our videos from the first to the recent video🙏🏽 You can read the full article at https://t.co/eE4KCt2R2h@ToyinReports 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/LpnDBX3E0t