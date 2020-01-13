Este lunes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar. La ceremonia de entrega de la edición número 92 de la ansiada estatuilla dorada, que por segundo año consecutivo no tendrá presentador, se realizará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).
“Joker” -película protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix- encabeza este listado con once nominaciones, mientras que “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” y “1917”, le siguen de cerca con 10 candidaturas cada una. En esta nota, podrás conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse un Oscar:
Mejor Película
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor de reparto
Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Mejor guión original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor guión adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor película de animación
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Corpus Christi -Polonia
Honeyland – Macedonia del norte
Les Misérables – Francia
Dolor y Gloria – España
Parasite – Corea del Sur
Mejor documental largo
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
In the abscense
Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-cha
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor cortometraje animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor banda sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker
Mejor canción original
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman
“I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough
“Into the unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand up” – Harriet
Mejor edición
Ford vs. Ferrari
El Irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor edición de sonido
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor fotografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: mistress of evil
1917
Mejor diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor efectos visuales
Avengers: End Game
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker