Este lunes la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar. La ceremonia de entrega de la edición número 92 de la ansiada estatuilla dorada, que por segundo año consecutivo no tendrá presentador, se realizará el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).

“Joker” -película protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix- encabeza este listado con once nominaciones, mientras que “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” y “1917”, le siguen de cerca con 10 candidaturas cada una. En esta nota, podrás conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse un Oscar:

Mejor Película

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor guión original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor guión adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor película de animación

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Corpus Christi -Polonia

Honeyland – Macedonia del norte

Les Misérables – Francia

Dolor y Gloria – España

Parasite – Corea del Sur

Mejor documental largo

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

In the abscense

Learning to skateboard on a warzone if you’re a girl

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-cha

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor cortometraje animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor banda sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker

Mejor canción original

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m gonna) love me again” – Rocketman

“I’m standing with you” – Breakthrough

“Into the unknown” – Frozen 2

“Stand up” – Harriet

Mejor edición

Ford vs. Ferrari

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor edición de sonido

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor fotografía

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: mistress of evil

1917

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor efectos visuales

Avengers: End Game

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker