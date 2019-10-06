La exporrista del Sport Boys Shirley Cherres se sentó en el sillón rojo de ‘El Valor de la Verdad’ para responder a las preguntas que le formuló Beto Ortiz. Sin embargo, solo respondió hasta la pregunta 15 porque no respondió a la verdad cuando le preguntaron sobre el futbolista mexicano Mario Lainez, con quien tuvo un romance durante Juegos Panamericanos Lima 2019.
Estas son algunas de las preguntas que respondió anoche:
Pregunta 1
¿Tuviste un "choque un fuga" con Nicola Porcella?
Respuesta: Sí (VERDAD)
Pregunta 2
¿Tuviste un choque y fuga con Raimond Manco?
Respuesta: Sí (VERDAD)
Pregunta 3
¿Fue Jefferson Farfán tu amigo con derecho?
Sí (VERDAD)
Pregunta 4
¿Tuviste un choque y fuga con ‘Chiquito’ Flores?
BOTÓN ROJO. Shirley se salvó de contestar pues sus amigos tocaron el botón rojo.
¿Ha sido el futbolista Mauro Lainez tu primer cibernovio?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 5
¿Tuviste un romance con el ‘Puma’ Carranza?
NO (VERDAD)
Pregunta 6
¿Secuestraste al ‘Puma’ Carranza en tu departamento de Miraflores?
NO (VERDAD)
Pregunta 7
¿Tuviste un choque y fuga con el excongresista Salvador Heresi?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 8
¿Tuviste un ‘affaire’ con Roberto Martínez?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 9
¿Se hizo pasar por empresario Roberto Martínez para llegar a ti?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 10
¿Te consideras inexperta en el amor?
NO (VERDAD)
Pregunta 11
¿Tuviste un choque y fuga con Miguel, la actual pareja de Janet Barboza?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 12
¿El futbolista Mauro Lainez habitación para ti en el Sheraton?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 13
¿Viste al ‘orejas’ Flores en la recepción del hotel Sheraton?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 14
¿Entraste en shock al descubrir que estuviste con un hombre casado?
SÍ (VERDAD)
Pregunta 15
¿Ha sido Mario Lainez tu amante más ardiente?
SÍ (FALSO)