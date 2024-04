Patients suffering from an array of endemic diseases like dengue, malaria, chikunguya and leptospirosis are cared for at a ward at the Cesar Garayar support hospital in the city of Iquitos, in the Amazon basin on May 22, 2020. Focused attention on fighting the new coronavirus in Peru has detracted the ability to combat the dengue fever, an explosive situation in the Amazon region, where it is leaving a trail of disease and death in cities and remote indigenous villages. / AFP / Cesar Von BANCELS