Jajarakot (Nepal), 04/11/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Nepal prime minister's office shows damaged houses near Jajarkot, Nepal, 04 November 2023. Over 250 casualties have been confirmed in the earthquake. Jajarkot district police deputy superintendent Santosh Roka said Jajarkot and West Rukum suffered the most, with 98 deaths in Jajarkot alone. (Terremoto/sismo) EFE/EPA/NEPAL PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES