The Weeknd llegará a Perú como parte de su gira ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ este 22 de octubre en el Estadio San Marcos. Si vas a asistir al esperado show, entérate aquí de todos los detalles del concierto.
MIRA ESTO: The Weeknd anunció gira por Europa y Latinoamérica, pero no incluyó a Perú
Cabe destacar que, los menores de edad deberán asistir acompañados con un adulto responsable. Además, la producción habilitó secciones especiales para sillas de ruedas.
Las puertas de los ingresos al show
En redes sociales, la producción compartió un mapa donde se visualizan los accesos al público.
¿Cuándo y a qué hora inicia el concierto?
El ingreso del público será a partir de las 4 p.m., asimismo, el show iniciaría a las 7 p.m. con los artistas invitados. Por otro lado, según sus últimas presentaciones en otros países, los conciertos de The Weeknd suelen durar 2 horas y 30 minutos. En ese periodo, el canadiense toca aproximadamente 41 temas.
¿Quiénes son los artistas invitados?
Los artistas invitados son Mike Dean y Kaytranada, se presentarán a las 7pm y 7:45pm.
¿Cuál sería el setlist de The Weeknd en Lima?
1. LA FAMA (ROSALÍA cover)
2. False Alarm
3. Party Monster
4. Take My Breath
5. Sacrifice
6. How Do I Make You Love Me?
7. Can’t Feel My Face
8. Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover)
9. Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
10. The Hills
11. Kiss Land
12. Often
13. Crew Love (Drake cover)
14. Starboy
15. Pray for Me (The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar cover)
16. House of Balloons
17. Heartless
18. Low Life (Future cover)
19. Reminder
20. CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Travis Scott cover)
21. Stargirl Interlude
22. Faith
23. After Hours
24. Earned It
25. In the Night
26. Love Me Harder (Ariana Grande cover)
27. Out of Time
28. I Feel It Coming
29. Die for You
30. Is There Someone Else?
31. I Was Never There
32. Wicked Games
33. Call Out My Name
34. The Morning
35. Save Your Tears
36. Less Than Zero
37. Blinding Lights
38. Tears in the Rain
39. Creepin’ (Metro Boomin cover)
40. Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna cover)
41. In Your Eyes
42. Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)