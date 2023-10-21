The Weeknd llegará a Perú como parte de su gira ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ este 22 de octubre en el Estadio San Marcos. Si vas a asistir al esperado show, entérate aquí de todos los detalles del concierto.

Cabe destacar que, los menores de edad deberán asistir acompañados con un adulto responsable. Además, la producción habilitó secciones especiales para sillas de ruedas.

Las puertas de los ingresos al show

En redes sociales, la producción compartió un mapa donde se visualizan los accesos al público.

The Weeknd en Lima

¿Cuándo y a qué hora inicia el concierto?

El ingreso del público será a partir de las 4 p.m., asimismo, el show iniciaría a las 7 p.m. con los artistas invitados. Por otro lado, según sus últimas presentaciones en otros países, los conciertos de The Weeknd suelen durar 2 horas y 30 minutos. En ese periodo, el canadiense toca aproximadamente 41 temas.

¿Quiénes son los artistas invitados?

Los artistas invitados son Mike Dean y Kaytranada, se presentarán a las 7pm y 7:45pm.

The Weeknd en Lima

¿Cuál sería el setlist de The Weeknd en Lima?

1. LA FAMA (ROSALÍA cover)

2. False Alarm

3. Party Monster

4. Take My Breath

5. Sacrifice

6. How Do I Make You Love Me?

7. Can’t Feel My Face

8. Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover)

9. Hurricane (Kanye West cover)

10. The Hills

11. Kiss Land

12. Often

13. Crew Love (Drake cover)

14. Starboy

15. Pray for Me (The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar cover)

16. House of Balloons

17. Heartless

18. Low Life (Future cover)

19. Reminder

20. CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Travis Scott cover)

21. Stargirl Interlude

22. Faith

23. After Hours

24. Earned It

25. In the Night

26. Love Me Harder (Ariana Grande cover)

27. Out of Time

28. I Feel It Coming

29. Die for You

30. Is There Someone Else?

31. I Was Never There

32. Wicked Games

33. Call Out My Name

34. The Morning

35. Save Your Tears

36. Less Than Zero

37. Blinding Lights

38. Tears in the Rain

39. Creepin’ (Metro Boomin cover)

40. Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna cover)

41. In Your Eyes

42. Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)