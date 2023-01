A staff of a dog hotel cleans the kennel during the upcoming lunar new year in Beijing on January 20, 2023. - At Zhou Tianxiao's hotel in Beijing's northern suburbs, where room service includes belly rubs and squeaky toys, reservations are filling up fast as the loosening of Covid restrictions in China fuels a travel boom. Zhou's dog mansion is just one of many pet sitting services that has seen a welcome return to former levels of bookings since a semblance of normal life resumed. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) / TO GO WITH: Health-virus-China-travel-pets, by Michael Zhang with Luna Lin