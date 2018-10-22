Actriz de "Legalmente Rubia" confiesa padecer incurable enfermedad

La actriz Selma Blair recordaba por su papel antagónico en "Legalmente Rubia" reveló que padece esclerosis múltiple, enfermedad neuro degenerativa que, hasta el momento, no tiene cura definitiva.
Blair comentó en su cuenta de Instagram que no pensaba decir algo sobe su enfermedad, pero no puede seguir ocultándolo cuando hay una persona a la que debe agradecerle mucho, ya que la ayuda a que siga actuando.
Afirmó que ha vivido los síntomas por años, es por ello que se alejó de Hollywood y, recién, ha vuelto al mundo de la actuación con una serie de Netflix.
"Estoy incapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Dejo caer las cosas. Mi memoria está borrosa. Pero lo estamos logrando", señaló.
Alissa Swanson es la diseñadora de vestuario que está ayudándola con todo lo que pasa. "Cuidadosamente me mete las piernas en los pantalones, me pone las camisetas por la parte superior de la cabeza, abotona mis abrigos y ofrece su hombre para estabilizarme", contó la actriz sobre la gran ayuda que recibe.
"Tengo EM y estoy bien. Pero si me ves tirando todas mis cosas por la calle, siéntete libre de ayudarme a recogerlas. A mi sola me lleva todo un día", siguió.
