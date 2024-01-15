Hoy, domingo 14 de enero, se celebró la edición número 29 de los Critics Choice Awards 2024, a las 8:00 p.m. (hora Perú)en el Barker Hangar del aeropuerto de Santa Mónica, en California, Estados Unidos. Este evento anual destaca lo mejor del cine y la televisión según la crítica especializada.
Por segundo año consecutivo, Chelsea Handler fue la presentadora de la ceremonia, que se transmitió en vivo a través de la señal internacional de TNT y el servicio de streaming HBO Max. Al igual que en los últimos tres años, las nominaciones de cine y televisión se anunciaron de manera independiente. Las nominaciones para televisión se revelaron el 5 de diciembre de 2023, mientras que las nominaciones cinematográficas se anunciaron el 13 de diciembre de 2023.
En esta nota, te informamos en tiempo real quiénes son los ganadores de la destacada ceremonia que reconoce el trabajo de actores, productores y todos los miembros de las principales producciones de cine y televisión.
El talentoso actor de 81 años Harrison Ford, reconocido por su trabajo en la saga Indiana Jones y por su interpretación como Han Solo en la popular saga de Star Wars recibió el Premio a la trayectoria profesional.
Mejor conjunto actoral
- Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guión adaptado
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction - Ganador
- Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guion original
- Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie - Ganador
- Samy Burch, May December
- Alex Convery, Air
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX) - Ganador
- Bill Hader, Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss (FX)
- Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX) - Ganador
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie - Ganador
- Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall - Ganador
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor fotografía
- Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Matthew Libatique, Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Mejor canción
- I’m just Ken, Barbie - Ganador
- Dance the Night, Barbie
- Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros.
- Road to Freedom, Rustin
- This Wish, Wish
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie
SeeHer Award
America Ferrera
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión
- Steven Yeun, a (Netflix) - Ganador
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para televisión
- Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix) - Ganadora
- Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX) - Ganador
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building (Hulu) - Ganadora
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix) - Ganadora
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Ganador
- Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)
- Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix) - Ganadora
- Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - Ganador
- Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - Ganadora
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Dominic Sessa The Holdovers - Ganador
- Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
- Calah Lane, Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Mejor película de animación
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Ganadora
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor edición
- Jennifer Lame por Oppenheimer - Ganadora
- William Goldenberg por Air.
- Nick Houy por Barbie.
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis por Pobres criaturas.
- Thelma Schoonmaker por Los asesinos de la luna.
- Michelle Tesoro por Maestro.
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie - Ganadora
- El color púrpura.
- Maestro.
- Oppenheimer.
- Pobres criaturas.
- Priscilla.
Mejores efectos especiales
- The Creator.
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3.
- Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1.
- Oppenheimer -Ganador
- Pobres criaturas.
- Spider-Man: Cruzando el Multiverso.
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO | Max) - Ganador
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper por Maestro.
- Leonardo DiCaprio por Los asesinos de la luna.
- Colman Domingo por Rustin.
- Paul Giamatti por The Holdovers - Ganador
- Cillian Murphy por Oppenheimer.
- Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction.
Mejor actriz
- Lily Gladstone por Los asesinos de la luna.
- Sandra Hüller por Anatomía de una caída.
- Greta Lee por Vidas pasadas.
- Carey Mulligan por Maestro.
- Margot Robbie por Barbie.
- Emma Stone por Poor things - Ganadora
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper por Maestro.
- Greta Gerwig por Barbie.
- Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things.
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Alexander Payne por The Holdovers.
- Martin Scorsese por Los asesinos de la luna.
Mejor actor de serie dramática
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO | Max) - Ganador
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max) - Ganador
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO | Max) - Ganador
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Bear (FX) - Ganador
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Mejor serie limitada
- Beef (Netflix) - Ganadora
- Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix) - Ganador
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie de animación
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix) - Ganador
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) - Ganador
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) - Ganador
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)