La tan esperada noche ha llegado. Hoy, 4 de febrero, se revelarán los ganadores en la 66ª edición de los premios Grammy, y las artistas femeninas destacan, encabezadas por SZA con 9 nominaciones.

Figuras como Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus y Billie Eilish también prometen destacar en la ceremonia, la cual, como es tradición, se divide en dos partes. La primera es la ceremonia previa, que comenzará 5 horas antes de la transmisión televisada y anunciará la mayoría de los ganadores.

Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)

  • “World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
  • “The Record” – Boygenius
  • “Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
  • “The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe
  • “Guts” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Midnights” – Taylor Swift
  • “SOS” – SZA

Grabación del año (Record of the Year)

  • “Worship” – Jon Batiste
  • “Not Strong Enough” – Boygenius
  • “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
  • “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
  • “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
  • “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
  • “Kill Bill” – SZA

Canción del año (Song of the year)

  • “A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Anti-Hero” - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
  • “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
  • “Dance the Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
  • “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
  • “Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
  • “Vampire” - Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Mejor nuevo artista (Best New Artist)

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Productor del año (música no clásica)

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año (música no clásica)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Interpretación pop en solitario

  • “Flowers” de Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint the Town Red” de Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire” de Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero” de Taylor Swift

Interpretación pop en dúo o grupo

  • “Thousand Miles” de Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace” de Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone” de Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
  • “Karma” de Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
  • “Ghost in the Machine” de SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Álbum pop

  • “Chemistry” de Kelly Clarkson
  • “Endless Summer Vacation” de Miley Cyrus
  • “Guts” de Olivia Rodrigo
  • “-” (Subtract) de Ed Sheeran
  • “Midnights” de Taylor Swift

Grabación de dance/electrónica

  • “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” de Aphex Twin
  • “Loading” de James Blake
  • “Higher Than Ever Before” de Disclosure
  • “Strong” de Romy y Fred Again
  • “Rumble” de Skrillex, Fred Again y Flowdan

Grabación de pop dance

  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” de David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
  • “Miracle” de Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
  • “Padam Padam” de Kylie Minogue
  • “One in a Million” de Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
  • “Rush” de Troye Sivan

Álbum de electrónica o dance

  • “Playing Robots Into Heaven” de James Blake
  • “For That Beautiful Feeling” de The Chemical Brothers
  • “Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)” de Fred Again
  • “Kx5″ de Kx5
  • “Quest for Fire” de Skrillex

Interpretación de rock

  • “Sculptures of Anything Goes” de Arctic Monkeys
  • “More Than a Love Song” de Black Pumas
  • “Not Strong Enough” de Boygenius
  • “Rescued” de Foo Fighters
  • “Lux Æterna” de Metallica

Interpretación de metal

  • “Bad Man” de Disturbed
  • “Phantom of the Opera” de Ghost
  • “72 Seasons” de Metallica
  • “Hive Mind” de Slipknot
  • “Jaded” de Spiritbox

Canción de rock

  • “Angry”, compuesta por Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt
  • “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”, compuesta por Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Emotion Sickness”, compuesta por Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen
  • “Not Strong Enough”, compuesta por Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus
  • “Rescued”, compuesta por Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear

Álbum de rock

  • “But Here We Are” de Foo Fighters
  • “Starcatcher” de Greta Van Fleet
  • “72 Seasons” de Metallica
  • “This Is Why” de Paramore
  • “In Times New Roman…” de Queens of the Stone Age

Interpretación de música alternativa

  • “Belinda Says” de Alvvays
  • “Body Paint” de Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It” de Boygenius
  • “A&W” de Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why” de Paramore

Álbum de música alternativa

  • “The Car” de Arctic Monkeys
  • “The Record” de Boygenius
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” de Lana Del Rey
  • “Cracker Island” de Gorillaz
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying” de PJ Harvey

Interpretación de R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot” de Chris Brown
  • “Back to Love” de Robert Glasper feat. SiR y Alex Isley
  • “ICU” de Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel” de Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill” de SZA

Interpretación de R&B tradicional

  • “Simple” de Babyface feat. Coco Jones
  • “Lucky” de Kenyon Dixon
  • “Hollywood” de Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
  • “Good Morning” de PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
  • “Love Language” de SZA

Canción de R&B

  • “Angel”, compuesta por Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman
  • “Back to Love”, compuesta por Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley
  • “ICU”, compuesta por Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette
  • “On My Mama”, compuesta por Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams
  • “Snooze”, compuesta por Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas

Álbum de R&B progresivo

  • “Since I Have a Lover” de 6lack
  • “The Love Album: Off the Grid” de Diddy
  • “Nova” de Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
  • “The Age of Pleasure” de Janelle Monáe
  • “SOS” de SZA

Álbum de R&B

  • “Girls Night Out” de Babyface
  • “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” de Coco Jones
  • “Special Occasion” de Emily King
  • “Jaguar II” de Victoria Monét
  • “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” de Summer Walker

Interpretación de rap

  • “The Hillbillies” de Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
  • “Love Letter” de Black Thought
  • “Rich Flex” de Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Scientists & Engineers” de Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
  • “Players” de Coi Leray

Interpretación de rap melódico

  • “Sittin’ on Top of the World” de Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
  • “Attention” de Doja Cat
  • “Spin Bout U” de Drake & 21 Savage
  • “All My Life” de Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
  • “Low” de SZA

Canción de rap

  • “Attention”, compuesta por Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace
  • “Barbie World”, compuesta por Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj
  • “Just Wanna Rock”, compuesta por Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado
  • “Rich Flex”, compuesta por Brytavious Chambers, Isaac Zac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael Finatik Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
  • “Scientists & Engineers”, compuesta por Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson

Álbum de rap

  • “Her Loss” de Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Michael” de Killer Mike
  • “Heroes & Villains” de Metro Boomin
  • “King’s Disease III” de Nas
  • “Utopia” de Travis Scott

Álbum de poesía hablada

  • “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited” de Queen Sheba
  • “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album” de Prentice Powell y Shawn William
  • “Grocery Shopping With My Mother” de Kevin Powell
  • “The Light Inside” de J. Ivy
  • “When The Poems Do What They Do” de Aja Monet

Interpretación de jazz

  • “Movement 18′ (Heroes)” – Jon Batiste
  • “Basquiat” – Lakecia Benjamin
  • “Vulnerable (Live)” – Adam Blackstone ft. The Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
  • “But Not For Me” – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
  • “Tight” – Samara Joy

Álbum vocal de jazz

  • “For Ella 2″ - Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
  • “Alive at the Village Vanguard” – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
  • “Lean In” – Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
  • “Mélusine” – Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • “How Love Begins” – Nicole Zuraitis

Álbum instrumental de jazz

  • “The Source” – Kenny Barron
  • “Phoenix” – Lakecia Benjamin
  • “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn” – Adam Blackstone
  • “The Winds of Change” – Billy Childs
  • “Dream Box” – Pat Metheny

Álbum conjunto de jazz

  • “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo” – ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent y Emilio Solla
  • “Dynamic Maximum Tension” – Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
  • “Basie Swings The Blues” – The Count Basie Orchestra dirigidos por Scotty Barnhart
  • “Olympians” – Vince Mendoza y Metropole Orkest
  • “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions” – Mingus Big Band

Álbum de jazz latino

  • “Quietude” – Eliane Elias
  • “My Heart Speaks” – Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
  • “Vox Humana” – Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
  • “Cometa” – Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
  • “El arte del bolero vol. 2″ – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

Álbum de jazz alternativo

  • “Love in Exile” – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
  • “Quality Over Opinion” – Louis Cole
  • “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree” – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter y SuperBlue
  • “Live At The Piano” – Cory Henry

Álbum vocal de pop tradicional

  • “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim” – Liz Callaway
  • “Pieces Of Treasure” – Rickie Lee Jones
  • “Bewitched” – Laufey
  • “Holidays Around The World” – Pentatonix
  • “Only The Strong Survive” – Bruce Springsteen
  • “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3″ – Varios artistas

Álbum instrumental contemporáneo

  • “As We Speak” – Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
  • “On Becoming” – House Of Waters
  • “Jazz Hands” – Bob James
  • “The Layers” – Julian Lage
  • “All One” – Ben Wendel

Álbum de teatro musical

  • “Kimberly Akimbo” – Elenco original de Broadway
  • “Parade” – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
  • “Shucked” – Elenco original de Broadway
  • “Some Like It Hot” – Elenco original de Broadway
  • “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street” – Elenco de Broadway de 2023

Interpretación solista de country

  • “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
  • “Buried” – Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Interpretación de country, dúo o grupo

  • “High Note” – Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
  • “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill ft. Paul Franklin
  • “Save Me” – Jelly Roll con Lainey Wilson
  • “We Don’t Figure Anymore” – Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

Canción de country

  • “Buried” – Brandy Clark
  • “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
  • “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
  • “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Álbum country

  • “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” – Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Brothers Osborne” – Brothers Osborne
  • “Zach Bryan” – Zach Bryan
  • “Rustin’ In The Rain” – Tyler Childers
  • “Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson

Interpretación de raíces americanas

  • “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
  • “Heaven Help Us All” – The Blind Boys of Alabama
  • “Inventing the Wheel” – Madison Cunningham
  • “You Louisiana Man” – Rhiannon Giddens
  • “Eve Was Black” – Allison Russell

Interpretación de americana

  • “Friendship” – The Blind Boys of Alabama
  • “Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Tyler Childers
  • “Dear Insecurity” – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
  • “King of Oklahoma” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
  • “The Returner” – Allison Russell

Canción de raíces americanas

  • “Blank Page” – The War And Treaty
  • “California Sober” – Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson
  • “Cast Iron Skillet” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
  • “Dear Insecurity” – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
  • “The Returner” – Allison Russell

Álbum de americana

  • “Brandy Clark” – Brandy Clark
  • “The Chicago Sessions” – Rodney Crowell
  • “You’re The One” – Rhiannon Giddens
  • “Weathervanes” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
  • “The Returner” – Allison Russell

Álbum de bluegrass

  • “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford” – Sam Bush
  • “Lovin’ Of The Game” – Michael Cleveland
  • “Mighty Poplar” – Mighty Poplar
  • “Bluegrass” – Willie Nelson
  • “Me/And/Dad” – Billy Strings
  • “City Of Gold” – Molly Tuttle y Golden Highway

Álbum de blues tradicional

  • “Ridin’” – Eric Bibb
  • “The Soul Side Of Sipp” – Mr. Sipp
  • “Life Don’t Miss Nobody” – Tracy Nelson
  • “Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge” – John Primer
  • “All My Love For You” – Bobby Rush

Álbum de blues contemporáneo

  • “Death Wish Blues” – Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
  • “Healing Time” – Ruthie Foster
  • “Live In London” – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • “Blood Harmony” – Larkin Poe
  • “LaVette!” – Bettye LaVette

Álbum de folk

  • “Traveling Wildfire” – Dom Flemons
  • “I Only See The Moon” – The Milk Carton Kids
  • “Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]” – Joni Mitchell
  • “Celebrants” – Nickel Creek
  • “Jubilee” – Old Crow Medicine Show
  • “Seven Psalms” – Paul Simon
  • “Folkocracy” – Rufus Wainwright

Álbum de raíces regionales

  • “New Beginnings” – Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (empate)
  • “Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” – Dwayne Dopsie y The Zydeco Hellraisers
  • “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola” – Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (empate)
  • “Made In New Orleans” – New Breed Brass Band
  • “Too Much To Hold” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers
  • “Live At The Maple Leaf” – The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Canción/interpretación de góspel

  • “God is Good” – Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard
  • “Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell
  • “Lord Do It For Me (Live)” – Zacardi Cortez
  • “God Is” – Melvin Crispel III
  • “All Things” – Kirk Franklin

Canción/interpretación de música cristiana contemporánea

  • “Believe” – Blessing Offor
  • “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes
  • “Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle
  • “Your Power” – Lecrae ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • “God Problems” – Maverick City Music

Álbum de góspel

  • “I Love You” – Erica Campbell
  • “Hymns (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • “The Maverick Way” – Maverick City Music
  • “My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds
  • “All Things New: Live In Orlando” – Tye Tribbett

Álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

  • “My Tribe” – Blessing Offor
  • “Emanuel” – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
  • “Lauren Daigle” – Lauren Daigle
  • “Church Clothes 4″ – Lecrae
  • “I Believe” – Phil Wickham

Álbum de raíces góspel

  • “Tribute To The King” – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
  • “Echoes Of The South” – Blind Boys Of Alabama
  • “Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times” – Becky Isaacs Bowman
  • “Meet Me At The Cross” – Brian Free y Assurance
  • “Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light” – Gaither Vocal Band

Álbum de pop latino

  • “La cuarta hoja” de Pablo Alborán
  • “Beautiful Humans Vol. 1″ de AleMor
  • “A ciegas” de Paula Arenas
  • “La nieta” de Pedro Capó
  • “Don Juan” de Maluma
  • “X Mí (Vol. 1)” de Gaby Moreno

Álbum de música urbana

  • “Saturno” de Rauw Alejandro
  • “Mañana será bonito” de Karol G
  • “Data” de Tainy

Álbum de rock latino o alternativo

  • “Martínez” de Cabra
  • “Leche de tigre” de Diamante Eléctrico
  • “Vida cotidiana” de Juanes (empate)
  • “De todas las flores” de Natalia Lafourcade (empate)
  • “EADDA9223″ de Fito Páez

Álbum de música mexicana (incluye tejano)

  • “Bordado a mano” – Ana Bárbara
  • “La sánchez” – Lila Downs
  • “Motherflower” – Flor de Toloache
  • “Amor como en las películas de antes” – Lupita Infante
  • “Génesis” – Peso Pluma

Álbum tropical latino

  • “Voy a ti” – Luis Figueroa
  • “Niche sinfónica” – Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
  • “Vida” – Omara Portuondo
  • “Mimy & Tony” – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar
  • “Siembra: 45° Aniversario - Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta.
  • “Escalona nunca se había grabado así” – Carlos Vives

Interpretación de música global

  • «Shadow Forces» – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
  • «Alone» – Burna Boy
  • «Feel» – Davido
  • «Milagro y Disastre» – Silvana Estrada
  • «Abundance In Millets» – Falu y Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi)
  • «Pashto» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
  • «Todo Colores» – Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk y Tank And The Bangas

Interpretación de música africana

  • «Amapiano» – Asake y Olamide
  • «City Boys» – Burna Boy
  • «Unavailable» – Davido ft. Musa Keys
  • «Rush» – Ayra Starr
  • «Water» – Tyla

Álbum de música global

  • “Epifanías” – Susana Baca
  • “History” – Bokanté
  • “I Told Them...” – Burna Boy
  • “Timeless” – Davido
  • “This Moment” – Shakti

Álbum de reggae

  • “Born For Greatness” – Buju Banton
  • “Simma” – Beenie Man
  • “Cali Roots Riddim 2023″ – Collie Buddz
  • “No Destroyer” – Burning Spear
  • “Colors Of Royal” – Julian Marley y Antaeus

Álbum de new age, ambient o chant

  • “Aquamarine” – Kirsten Agresta-Copely
  • “Moments Of Beauty” – Omar Akram
  • “Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)” – Ólafur Arnalds
  • “Ocean Dreaming Ocean” – David Darling y Hans Christian
  • “So She Howls” – Carla Patullo ft. Tonality y The Scorchio Quartet

Álbum de música infantil

  • “Ahhhhh!” – Andrew y Polly
  • “Ancestars” – Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
  • “Hip Hope For Kids!” – DJ Willy Wow!
  • “Taste The Sky” – Uncle Jumbo
  • “We Grow Together Preschool Songs” – 123 Andrés

Álbum de comedia

  • “I Wish You Would” – Trevor Noah
  • “I’m An Entertainer” – Wanda Sykes
  • “Selective Outrage” – Chris Rock
  • “Someone You Love” – Sarah Silverman
  • “What’s In A Name?” – Dave Chappelle

Grabación de audiolibro, narración o storytelling

  • “Big Tree” – Meryl Streep
  • “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonde” – William Shatner
  • “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being” – Rick Rubin
  • “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism” – Bernie Sanders
  • “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama

Recopilación de banda sonora para película, televisión u otro medio visual

  • “Aurora” de Daisy Jones & the Six
  • “Barbie the Album”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″
  • “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Álbum de banda sonora para medio visual

  • “The Fabelmans” de John Williams
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” de John Williams
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” de Ludwig Göransson
  • “Oppenheimer” de Ludwig Göransson
  • “Barbie” de Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Canción escrita para medios visuales

  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
  • “Dance the Night” de “Barbie” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
  • “Barbie World” de “Barbie” - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)
  • “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
  • “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie” - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)

Banda sonora instrumental para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

  • “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II” – Sarah Schachner, compositora
  • “God of War: Ragnarök” – Bear McCreary, compositor
  • “Hogwarts Legacy” – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy y Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores
  • “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” – Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores
  • “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical” – Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores

Video musical

  • «I’m Only Sleeping» – The Beatles
  • «In Your Love» – Tyler Childers
  • «What Was I Made For?» – Billie Eilish
  • «Count Me Out» – Kendrick Lamar
  • «Rush» – Troye Sivan

Película musical

  • “Moonage Dream” – David Bowie
  • “How I’m Feeling Now” – Lewis Capaldi
  • “Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “I Am Everything” – Little Richard
  • “Dear Mama” – Tupac Shakur

Empaque de grabación

  • “The Art of Forgetting” – Caroline Rose
  • “Cadenza 21′” – Ensemble Cadenza 21′
  • “Electrophonic Chronic” – The Arcs
  • “Gravity Falls” – Brad Breeck
  • “Migration” – Leaf Yeh
  • “Stumpwork” – Dry Cleaning

Empaque en caja de edición especial limitada

  • “The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel” – Neutral Milk Hotel
  • “For The Birds: The Birdsong Project” – Varios artistas
  • “Gieo” – Ngot
  • “Inside: Deluxe Box Set” – Bo Burnham
  • “Words & Music, May 1965″ – Deluxe Edition – Lou Reed

Notas de álbum

  • “Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)” – John Coltrane y Eric Dolphy
  • “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn” – Howdy Glenn
  • “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions” – Iftin Band
  • “Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ – Varios artistas
  • “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” – Varios artistas

Álbum histórico

  • “Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17″ – Bob Dylan
  • “The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922″ – Varios artistas
  • “Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ – Varios artistas
  • “Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition” – Lou Reed
  • “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” – Varios artistas

Mejor ingeniería de álbum, no clásico

  • “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” – Caroline Polachek
  • “History” – Bokanté
  • “Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
  • “Multitudes” – Feist
  • “The Record” – Boygenius

Ingeniería de álbum, clásico

  • “The Blue Hour” – Shara Nova y A Far Cry
  • “Contemporary American Composers” – Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra
  • “Fandango” – Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic
  • “Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor” – Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis y A Far Cry
  • “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces” – Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Productor del año, clásico

  • David Frost
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone
  • Brian Pidgeon

Grabación remix

  • «Alien Love Call» – BadBadNotGood
  • «New Gold» – Dom Dolla
  • «Reviver» – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
  • «Wagging Tongue» – Wet Leg
  • «Workin’ Hard» – Terry Hunter

Álbum de audio inmersivo

  • “Act 3″ – Ryan Ulyate
  • “Blue Clear Sky” – George Strait
  • “The Diary of Alicia Keys” – Alicia Keys
  • “God of War: Ragnarök” – Bear McCreary
  • “Silence Between Songs” – Madison Beer

Composición instrumental

  • «Amerikkan Skin» – Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis
  • «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
  • «Cutey And The Dragon» – Quartet San Francisco ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
  • «Helena’s Theme» – John Williams
  • «Motion» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Arreglo, instrumental o a cappella

  • «Angels We Have Heard On High» – Just 6
  • «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
  • «Folsom Prison Blues» – The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel
  • «I Remember Mingus» – Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band ft. Paquito D’Rivera
  • «Paint It Black» – Wednesday Addams

Arreglo, instrumentos y vocales

  • «April In Paris» – Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
  • «Com Que Voz (Live)» – Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley y Metropole Orkest
  • «Fenestra» – Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • «In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning» – Säje ft. Jacob Collier
  • «Lush Life» – Samara Joy

Interpretación orquestal

  • «Adès: Dante» – Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • «Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces» – Karina Canellakis, directora (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • «Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony» – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • «Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy» – JoAnn Falletta, directora (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • «Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)

Grabación de ópera

  • «Blanchard: Champion» – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
  • «Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries» – Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus
  • «Little: Black Lodge» – The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet

Interpretación coral

  • «Carols After A Plague» – Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
  • «The House Of Belonging» – Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
  • «Ligeti: Lux Aeterna» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
  • «Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil» – Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
  • «Saariaho: Reconnaissance» – Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

Interpretación de música de cámara/conjunto pequeño

  • «American Stories» – Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
  • «Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3» – Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leónidas Kavakos
  • «Between Breaths» – Third Coast Percussion
  • «Rough Magic» – Roomful Of Teeth
  • «Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker» – Catalyst Quartet

Solo instrumental clásico

  • «Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light» – Robert Black
  • «Akiho: Cylinders» – Andy Akiho
  • «The American Project» – Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra)
  • «Difficult Grace» – Seth Parker Woods
  • «Of Love» – Curtis Stewart

Álbum vocal solista clásico

  • “Because” – Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
  • “Broken Branches” – Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante.
  • “40@40″ – Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
  • “Rising” – Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista.
  • “Walking In The Dark” – Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Compendio clásico

  • “Fandango” – Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor.
  • “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich” – Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
  • “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright” – Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
  • “Passion For Bach And Coltrane” - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores
  • “Sardinia” – Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
  • “Sculptures” – Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
  • “Zodiac Suite” – Aaron Diehl Trio y The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores.

Composición clásica contemporánea

  • «Adès: Dante» – Thomes Adés, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • «Akiho: In That Space, At That Time» – Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
  • «Brittelle: Psychedelics» – William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth)
  • «Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright» – Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
  • «Montgomery: Rounds» – Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful Of Teeth)

