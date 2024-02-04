La tan esperada noche ha llegado. Hoy, 4 de febrero, se revelarán los ganadores en la 66ª edición de los premios Grammy, y las artistas femeninas destacan, encabezadas por SZA con 9 nominaciones.
Figuras como Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus y Billie Eilish también prometen destacar en la ceremonia, la cual, como es tradición, se divide en dos partes. La primera es la ceremonia previa, que comenzará 5 horas antes de la transmisión televisada y anunciará la mayoría de los ganadores.
Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)
- “World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
- “The Record” – Boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe
- “Guts” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights” – Taylor Swift
- “SOS” – SZA
Grabación del año (Record of the Year)
- “Worship” – Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” – Boygenius
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
Canción del año (Song of the year)
- “A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero” - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire” - Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Mejor nuevo artista (Best New Artist)
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año (música no clásica)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año (música no clásica)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Interpretación pop en solitario
- “Flowers” de Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red” de Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish
- “Vampire” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” de Taylor Swift
Interpretación pop en dúo o grupo
- “Thousand Miles” de Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace” de Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone” de Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- “Karma” de Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine” de SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Álbum pop
- “Chemistry” de Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation” de Miley Cyrus
- “Guts” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract) de Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights” de Taylor Swift
Grabación de dance/electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” de Aphex Twin
- “Loading” de James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before” de Disclosure
- “Strong” de Romy y Fred Again
- “Rumble” de Skrillex, Fred Again y Flowdan
Grabación de pop dance
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” de David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle” de Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam” de Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million” de Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
- “Rush” de Troye Sivan
Álbum de electrónica o dance
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven” de James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling” de The Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)” de Fred Again
- “Kx5″ de Kx5
- “Quest for Fire” de Skrillex
Interpretación de rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes” de Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song” de Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough” de Boygenius
- “Rescued” de Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna” de Metallica
Interpretación de metal
- “Bad Man” de Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera” de Ghost
- “72 Seasons” de Metallica
- “Hive Mind” de Slipknot
- “Jaded” de Spiritbox
Canción de rock
- “Angry”, compuesta por Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”, compuesta por Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness”, compuesta por Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen
- “Not Strong Enough”, compuesta por Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus
- “Rescued”, compuesta por Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear
Álbum de rock
- “But Here We Are” de Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher” de Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons” de Metallica
- “This Is Why” de Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…” de Queens of the Stone Age
Interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says” de Alvvays
- “Body Paint” de Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It” de Boygenius
- “A&W” de Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” de Paramore
Álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car” de Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record” de Boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” de Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island” de Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying” de PJ Harvey
Interpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot” de Chris Brown
- “Back to Love” de Robert Glasper feat. SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU” de Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel” de Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill” de SZA
Interpretación de R&B tradicional
- “Simple” de Babyface feat. Coco Jones
- “Lucky” de Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood” de Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning” de PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
- “Love Language” de SZA
Canción de R&B
- “Angel”, compuesta por Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman
- “Back to Love”, compuesta por Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley
- “ICU”, compuesta por Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette
- “On My Mama”, compuesta por Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams
- “Snooze”, compuesta por Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas
Álbum de R&B progresivo
- “Since I Have a Lover” de 6lack
- “The Love Album: Off the Grid” de Diddy
- “Nova” de Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
- “The Age of Pleasure” de Janelle Monáe
- “SOS” de SZA
Álbum de R&B
- “Girls Night Out” de Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” de Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion” de Emily King
- “Jaguar II” de Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” de Summer Walker
Interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies” de Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter” de Black Thought
- “Rich Flex” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers” de Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players” de Coi Leray
Interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World” de Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention” de Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life” de Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low” de SZA
Canción de rap
- “Attention”, compuesta por Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace
- “Barbie World”, compuesta por Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj
- “Just Wanna Rock”, compuesta por Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado
- “Rich Flex”, compuesta por Brytavious Chambers, Isaac Zac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael Finatik Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
- “Scientists & Engineers”, compuesta por Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson
Álbum de rap
- “Her Loss” de Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael” de Killer Mike
- “Heroes & Villains” de Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III” de Nas
- “Utopia” de Travis Scott
Álbum de poesía hablada
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited” de Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album” de Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother” de Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside” de J. Ivy
- “When The Poems Do What They Do” de Aja Monet
Interpretación de jazz
- “Movement 18′ (Heroes)” – Jon Batiste
- “Basquiat” – Lakecia Benjamin
- “Vulnerable (Live)” – Adam Blackstone ft. The Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
- “But Not For Me” – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Tight” – Samara Joy
Álbum vocal de jazz
- “For Ella 2″ - Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Alive at the Village Vanguard” – Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Lean In” – Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
- “Mélusine” – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “How Love Begins” – Nicole Zuraitis
Álbum instrumental de jazz
- “The Source” – Kenny Barron
- “Phoenix” – Lakecia Benjamin
- “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn” – Adam Blackstone
- “The Winds of Change” – Billy Childs
- “Dream Box” – Pat Metheny
Álbum conjunto de jazz
- “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo” – ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent y Emilio Solla
- “Dynamic Maximum Tension” – Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- “Basie Swings The Blues” – The Count Basie Orchestra dirigidos por Scotty Barnhart
- “Olympians” – Vince Mendoza y Metropole Orkest
- “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions” – Mingus Big Band
Álbum de jazz latino
- “Quietude” – Eliane Elias
- “My Heart Speaks” – Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- “Vox Humana” – Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- “Cometa” – Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- “El arte del bolero vol. 2″ – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
Álbum de jazz alternativo
- “Love in Exile” – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion” – Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree” – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter y SuperBlue
- “Live At The Piano” – Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book” – Meshell Ndegeocello
Álbum vocal de pop tradicional
- “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim” – Liz Callaway
- “Pieces Of Treasure” – Rickie Lee Jones
- “Bewitched” – Laufey
- “Holidays Around The World” – Pentatonix
- “Only The Strong Survive” – Bruce Springsteen
- “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3″ – Varios artistas
Álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- “As We Speak” – Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
- “On Becoming” – House Of Waters
- “Jazz Hands” – Bob James
- “The Layers” – Julian Lage
- “All One” – Ben Wendel
Álbum de teatro musical
- “Kimberly Akimbo” – Elenco original de Broadway
- “Parade” – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
- “Shucked” – Elenco original de Broadway
- “Some Like It Hot” – Elenco original de Broadway
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street” – Elenco de Broadway de 2023
Interpretación solista de country
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Interpretación de country, dúo o grupo
- “High Note” – Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill ft. Paul Franklin
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll con Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Figure Anymore” – Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
Canción de country
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Álbum country
- “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne” – Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan” – Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ In The Rain” – Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson
Interpretación de raíces americanas
- “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
- “Heaven Help Us All” – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Inventing the Wheel” – Madison Cunningham
- “You Louisiana Man” – Rhiannon Giddens
- “Eve Was Black” – Allison Russell
Interpretación de americana
- “Friendship” – The Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Tyler Childers
- “Dear Insecurity” – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
- “King of Oklahoma” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- “The Returner” – Allison Russell
Canción de raíces americanas
- “Blank Page” – The War And Treaty
- “California Sober” – Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson
- “Cast Iron Skillet” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- “Dear Insecurity” – Brandi Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
- “The Returner” – Allison Russell
Álbum de americana
- “Brandy Clark” – Brandy Clark
- “The Chicago Sessions” – Rodney Crowell
- “You’re The One” – Rhiannon Giddens
- “Weathervanes” – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- “The Returner” – Allison Russell
Álbum de bluegrass
- “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford” – Sam Bush
- “Lovin’ Of The Game” – Michael Cleveland
- “Mighty Poplar” – Mighty Poplar
- “Bluegrass” – Willie Nelson
- “Me/And/Dad” – Billy Strings
- “City Of Gold” – Molly Tuttle y Golden Highway
Álbum de blues tradicional
- “Ridin’” – Eric Bibb
- “The Soul Side Of Sipp” – Mr. Sipp
- “Life Don’t Miss Nobody” – Tracy Nelson
- “Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge” – John Primer
- “All My Love For You” – Bobby Rush
Álbum de blues contemporáneo
- “Death Wish Blues” – Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
- “Healing Time” – Ruthie Foster
- “Live In London” – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “Blood Harmony” – Larkin Poe
- “LaVette!” – Bettye LaVette
Álbum de folk
- “Traveling Wildfire” – Dom Flemons
- “I Only See The Moon” – The Milk Carton Kids
- “Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]” – Joni Mitchell
- “Celebrants” – Nickel Creek
- “Jubilee” – Old Crow Medicine Show
- “Seven Psalms” – Paul Simon
- “Folkocracy” – Rufus Wainwright
Álbum de raíces regionales
- “New Beginnings” – Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (empate)
- “Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” – Dwayne Dopsie y The Zydeco Hellraisers
- “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola” – Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (empate)
- “Made In New Orleans” – New Breed Brass Band
- “Too Much To Hold” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- “Live At The Maple Leaf” – The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Canción/interpretación de góspel
- “God is Good” – Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard
- “Feel Alright (Blessed)” – Erica Campbell
- “Lord Do It For Me (Live)” – Zacardi Cortez
- “God Is” – Melvin Crispel III
- “All Things” – Kirk Franklin
Canción/interpretación de música cristiana contemporánea
- “Believe” – Blessing Offor
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” – Cody Carnes
- “Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle
- “Your Power” – Lecrae ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “God Problems” – Maverick City Music
Álbum de góspel
- “I Love You” – Erica Campbell
- “Hymns (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “The Maverick Way” – Maverick City Music
- “My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds
- “All Things New: Live In Orlando” – Tye Tribbett
Álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- “My Tribe” – Blessing Offor
- “Emanuel” – Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- “Lauren Daigle” – Lauren Daigle
- “Church Clothes 4″ – Lecrae
- “I Believe” – Phil Wickham
Álbum de raíces góspel
- “Tribute To The King” – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- “Echoes Of The South” – Blind Boys Of Alabama
- “Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times” – Becky Isaacs Bowman
- “Meet Me At The Cross” – Brian Free y Assurance
- “Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light” – Gaither Vocal Band
Álbum de pop latino
- “La cuarta hoja” de Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans Vol. 1″ de AleMor
- “A ciegas” de Paula Arenas
- “La nieta” de Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan” de Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1)” de Gaby Moreno
Álbum de música urbana
- “Saturno” de Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana será bonito” de Karol G
- “Data” de Tainy
Álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- “Martínez” de Cabra
- “Leche de tigre” de Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida cotidiana” de Juanes (empate)
- “De todas las flores” de Natalia Lafourcade (empate)
- “EADDA9223″ de Fito Páez
Álbum de música mexicana (incluye tejano)
- “Bordado a mano” – Ana Bárbara
- “La sánchez” – Lila Downs
- “Motherflower” – Flor de Toloache
- “Amor como en las películas de antes” – Lupita Infante
- “Génesis” – Peso Pluma
Álbum tropical latino
- “Voy a ti” – Luis Figueroa
- “Niche sinfónica” – Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida” – Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony” – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar
- “Siembra: 45° Aniversario - Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta.
- “Escalona nunca se había grabado así” – Carlos Vives
Interpretación de música global
- «Shadow Forces» – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- «Alone» – Burna Boy
- «Feel» – Davido
- «Milagro y Disastre» – Silvana Estrada
- «Abundance In Millets» – Falu y Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi)
- «Pashto» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
- «Todo Colores» – Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk y Tank And The Bangas
Interpretación de música africana
- «Amapiano» – Asake y Olamide
- «City Boys» – Burna Boy
- «Unavailable» – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- «Rush» – Ayra Starr
- «Water» – Tyla
Álbum de música global
- “Epifanías” – Susana Baca
- “History” – Bokanté
- “I Told Them...” – Burna Boy
- “Timeless” – Davido
- “This Moment” – Shakti
Álbum de reggae
- “Born For Greatness” – Buju Banton
- “Simma” – Beenie Man
- “Cali Roots Riddim 2023″ – Collie Buddz
- “No Destroyer” – Burning Spear
- “Colors Of Royal” – Julian Marley y Antaeus
Álbum de new age, ambient o chant
- “Aquamarine” – Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- “Moments Of Beauty” – Omar Akram
- “Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)” – Ólafur Arnalds
- “Ocean Dreaming Ocean” – David Darling y Hans Christian
- “So She Howls” – Carla Patullo ft. Tonality y The Scorchio Quartet
Álbum de música infantil
- “Ahhhhh!” – Andrew y Polly
- “Ancestars” – Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
- “Hip Hope For Kids!” – DJ Willy Wow!
- “Taste The Sky” – Uncle Jumbo
- “We Grow Together Preschool Songs” – 123 Andrés
Álbum de comedia
- “I Wish You Would” – Trevor Noah
- “I’m An Entertainer” – Wanda Sykes
- “Selective Outrage” – Chris Rock
- “Someone You Love” – Sarah Silverman
- “What’s In A Name?” – Dave Chappelle
Grabación de audiolibro, narración o storytelling
- “Big Tree” – Meryl Streep
- “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonde” – William Shatner
- “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being” – Rick Rubin
- “It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism” – Bernie Sanders
- “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times” – Michelle Obama
Recopilación de banda sonora para película, televisión u otro medio visual
- “Aurora” de Daisy Jones & the Six
- “Barbie the Album”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Álbum de banda sonora para medio visual
- “The Fabelmans” de John Williams
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” de John Williams
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” de Ludwig Göransson
- “Oppenheimer” de Ludwig Göransson
- “Barbie” de Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Canción escrita para medios visuales
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
- “Dance the Night” de “Barbie” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Barbie World” de “Barbie” - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie” - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
Banda sonora instrumental para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II” – Sarah Schachner, compositora
- “God of War: Ragnarök” – Bear McCreary, compositor
- “Hogwarts Legacy” – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy y Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores
- “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” – Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores
- “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical” – Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores
Video musical
- «I’m Only Sleeping» – The Beatles
- «In Your Love» – Tyler Childers
- «What Was I Made For?» – Billie Eilish
- «Count Me Out» – Kendrick Lamar
- «Rush» – Troye Sivan
Película musical
- “Moonage Dream” – David Bowie
- “How I’m Feeling Now” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour” – Kendrick Lamar
- “I Am Everything” – Little Richard
- “Dear Mama” – Tupac Shakur
Empaque de grabación
- “The Art of Forgetting” – Caroline Rose
- “Cadenza 21′” – Ensemble Cadenza 21′
- “Electrophonic Chronic” – The Arcs
- “Gravity Falls” – Brad Breeck
- “Migration” – Leaf Yeh
- “Stumpwork” – Dry Cleaning
Empaque en caja de edición especial limitada
- “The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel” – Neutral Milk Hotel
- “For The Birds: The Birdsong Project” – Varios artistas
- “Gieo” – Ngot
- “Inside: Deluxe Box Set” – Bo Burnham
- “Words & Music, May 1965″ – Deluxe Edition – Lou Reed
Notas de álbum
- “Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)” – John Coltrane y Eric Dolphy
- “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn” – Howdy Glenn
- “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions” – Iftin Band
- “Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ – Varios artistas
- “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” – Varios artistas
Álbum histórico
- “Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17″ – Bob Dylan
- “The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922″ – Varios artistas
- “Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ – Varios artistas
- “Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition” – Lou Reed
- “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” – Varios artistas
Mejor ingeniería de álbum, no clásico
- “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” – Caroline Polachek
- “History” – Bokanté
- “Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
- “Multitudes” – Feist
- “The Record” – Boygenius
Ingeniería de álbum, clásico
- “The Blue Hour” – Shara Nova y A Far Cry
- “Contemporary American Composers” – Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- “Fandango” – Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic
- “Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor” – Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis y A Far Cry
- “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces” – Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Productor del año, clásico
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
Grabación remix
- «Alien Love Call» – BadBadNotGood
- «New Gold» – Dom Dolla
- «Reviver» – Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- «Wagging Tongue» – Wet Leg
- «Workin’ Hard» – Terry Hunter
Álbum de audio inmersivo
- “Act 3″ – Ryan Ulyate
- “Blue Clear Sky” – George Strait
- “The Diary of Alicia Keys” – Alicia Keys
- “God of War: Ragnarök” – Bear McCreary
- “Silence Between Songs” – Madison Beer
Composición instrumental
- «Amerikkan Skin» – Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis
- «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
- «Cutey And The Dragon» – Quartet San Francisco ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- «Helena’s Theme» – John Williams
- «Motion» – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Arreglo, instrumental o a cappella
- «Angels We Have Heard On High» – Just 6
- «Can You Hear The Music» – Ludwig Göransson
- «Folsom Prison Blues» – The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel
- «I Remember Mingus» – Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band ft. Paquito D’Rivera
- «Paint It Black» – Wednesday Addams
Arreglo, instrumentos y vocales
- «April In Paris» – Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- «Com Que Voz (Live)» – Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley y Metropole Orkest
- «Fenestra» – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- «In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning» – Säje ft. Jacob Collier
- «Lush Life» – Samara Joy
Interpretación orquestal
- «Adès: Dante» – Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- «Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces» – Karina Canellakis, directora (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- «Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony» – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- «Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy» – JoAnn Falletta, directora (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- «Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)
Grabación de ópera
- «Blanchard: Champion» – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- «Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries» – Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus
- «Little: Black Lodge» – The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet
Interpretación coral
- «Carols After A Plague» – Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
- «The House Of Belonging» – Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- «Ligeti: Lux Aeterna» – Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- «Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil» – Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
- «Saariaho: Reconnaissance» – Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Interpretación de música de cámara/conjunto pequeño
- «American Stories» – Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
- «Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3» – Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leónidas Kavakos
- «Between Breaths» – Third Coast Percussion
- «Rough Magic» – Roomful Of Teeth
- «Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker» – Catalyst Quartet
Solo instrumental clásico
- «Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light» – Robert Black
- «Akiho: Cylinders» – Andy Akiho
- «The American Project» – Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra)
- «Difficult Grace» – Seth Parker Woods
- «Of Love» – Curtis Stewart
Álbum vocal solista clásico
- “Because” – Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
- “Broken Branches” – Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante.
- “40@40″ – Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
- “Rising” – Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista.
- “Walking In The Dark” – Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Compendio clásico
- “Fandango” – Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor.
- “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich” – Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright” – Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
- “Passion For Bach And Coltrane” - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores
- “Sardinia” – Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
- “Sculptures” – Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
- “Zodiac Suite” – Aaron Diehl Trio y The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores.
Composición clásica contemporánea
- «Adès: Dante» – Thomes Adés, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- «Akiho: In That Space, At That Time» – Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
- «Brittelle: Psychedelics» – William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth)
- «Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright» – Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
- «Montgomery: Rounds» – Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful Of Teeth)
