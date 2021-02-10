redaccion-ojo@ojo.pe

1 de 9
Con la vacunación de un grupo de médicos del hospital Arzobispo Loayza, en Lima, el Perú comenzó la inmunización contra el covid-19 del personal de salud que se encuentra en primera línea enfrentando a esta infección.

Con la vacunación de un grupo de médicos del hospital Arzobispo Loayza, en Lima, el Perú comenzó la inmunización contra el covid-19 del personal de salud que se encuentra en primera línea enfrentando a esta infección.

2 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

3 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

4 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

5 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

6 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

7 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

8 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC

9 de 9
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC
Presidente Sagastegui llega al hospital Militar | fotos/Giancarlo AVILA @PHOTO.GEC


Tags Relacionados:

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.