Plesetsk (Russian Federation), 29/10/2024.- A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being launched as part of nuclear deterrence forces drills from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in Arkhangelsk Oblast, northwestern Russia, 29 October 2024. The Russian Defence Ministry released footage showing test-firing of ballistic and intercontinental ballistic missiles as part of nuclear deterrence forces drills. Russian President Putin said that the use of nuclear weapons is an 'extreme measure' to ensure the country's security and that Russia will continue to improve its strategic deterrent forces. (Rusia, Roma) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT --MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES